Photos: Disney's FROZEN JR. At San Diego Junior Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San Diego Junior Theatre will present DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. from January 9 through January 18, 2026, at the historic Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park. Check out photos of the production.

The production marks the organization’s first show of the new year and continues its long tradition of youth-centered musical theatre.

Based on the animated film, Frozen JR. tells the story of sisters Anna and Elsa as they navigate love, fear, and self-discovery in the kingdom of Arendelle. Adapted for young performers, the musical features songs including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go,” and is designed for audiences of all ages.

The production is directed by Carmen A. Quiñones, with choreography by Ricardo Valenzuela and music direction by Kim Hendrix-Racine. The cast is made up of performers ages 8 to 18, highlighting Junior Theatre’s focus on training and showcasing young artists.

Performances will take place Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m., and Sundays at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. from January 9–18. Junior Theatre will offer a special Pajama Night performance on Friday, January 16, when children attending in pajamas will receive a gift.

An ASL-interpreted performance will be offered on Saturday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m. Members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community are encouraged to select seats in the designated red seating section online or contact the box office directly for assistance.

All performances will take place at the Casa del Prado Theatre, located at 1600 Village Place in Balboa Park. Tickets for DISNEY’S FROZEN JR. are priced at $15 and are available at juniortheatre.com or by calling 619-239-8355.

Founded in 1948, San Diego Junior Theatre is the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, providing theatre education and performance opportunities for young people of all backgrounds and experience levels.

Photo Credit: Karli Cadel Photography



The Cast of FROZEN, JR.

The Cast of FROZEN, JR.

The Cast of FROZEN, JR.

The Cast of FROZEN, JR.

The Cast of FROZEN, JR.