KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Play Booth Theatre; Announces Pre-Sale For Broadway Transfer

Winner of the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, the Broadway-bound KIMBERLY AKIMBO has announced its pre-sale and general on-sale dates for its fall bow at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

The fan pre-sale will be exclusively accessed by joining the KIMBERLY AKIMBO email list through the website - KimberlyAkimboTheMusical.com. Fans will receive an email with the code for first access to the pre-sale which will begin Tuesday, May 31st at 10:00am. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 10th at 10:00am at Telecharge.com.

Beginning previews on October 12th and officially opening on November 10th at the Booth Theatre, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick.

A new musical with book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened to rave reviews in fall 2021.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

As previously announced, the Broadway cast of KIMBERLY AKIMBO will feature the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. It's the rare example of a good play that has become an even better musical.