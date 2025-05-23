Justina Machado to Talk REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony-nominee Justina Machado, star of Broadway's Real Women Have Curves, is scheduled to visit The View next week to discuss the new musical, currently running at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Her appearance on the daytime talk show will air on Friday, May 30 at 11 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show started previews on April 1 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre, and opened on April 27. Real Women Have Curves has been nominated for two Tony Awards: Best Original Score and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role for Justina Machado. See photos of the production HERE!

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana; film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter; Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela; Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca; Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha; Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel; Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl; Mason Reeves as Henry; Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí; Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia; along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski