Julie Andrews to Host New 'Julie's Library' Podcast
Dame Julie Andrews has announced via Twitter, that she will be hosting a new family-friendly storytime podast with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton!
Episodes will be coming in the spring!
Take a look at the tweet below:
Julie Andrews:- Julie Andrews (@JulieAndrews) March 26, 2020
I'm so pleased to announce I'll be hosting @JuliesLibrary, a new family-friendly storytime #podcast with @ewhamilton.
We're going to share our favorite new children's books and so much more! Episodes start this spring. Find out more at https://t.co/V4zthEZaWk
Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries. Julie Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria. She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
