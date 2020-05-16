Julia Murney and Andrew Lippa Talk Staying Busy in Quarantine, How They Met, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Yesterday, May 15, he chatted with Julia Murney and Andrew Lippa!

Lippa and Murney both talked about how they are staying busy and working during this time.

"The first few weeks were not fun," Lippa said. "Then I settled into a can-do-ness. I'm doing all of these Tiger King parody songs, and I've done a number of other one-offs. I'm writing a big song for the United Jewish Appeals virtual Israel Day parade that's coming up in June. I'm saying yes to benefits and whatever anybody wants to show up for. Yes, yes, yes, we want to be a part of the community and talk to folks."

"For actors, the one thing that are still in play are voice work," said Murney. "I'm doing a job on Tuesday for a regular product that I work for and I've already done one several weeks ago."

The pair also talked about how they met at an audition.

"I was at an audition for a Stephen Schwartz show called Snapshots," Murney said. "I sang my song and I finished and Stephen Schwartz said to me 'Do you know Meadowlark?' and I said 'well yeah but I don't have it.' The music director for that show had just played for Patti LuPone's concert gigs on Broadway and Stephen Schwartz turned to the music director and he said 'Andrew?' and Andrew Lippa got up...and he went to the piano without any sheet music. And he played the hell out of Meadowlark."

Watch the full interview here!





Related Articles