Graphic Novel Rock Album MONSTERSONGS Out Today

The Cutting Room has announced a live concert performance of Monstersongs on Monday, October 30, to celebrate Broadway Records' release of the original graphic novel rock album.

Featuring music and lyrics by The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical composer Rob Rokicki and illustrations by Dave O'Neill (Shankman & O'Neill children's book series), the album is available starting today, October 20, from BroadwayRecords.com.

Featuring many of the artists from the album, as well as special Broadway guests, the cast for the October 30th, 9:30pm concert includes Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Katrina Rose Dideriksen (Hairspray), Cheryl Freeman (The Who's Tommy), Tyce (Rock of Ages), Sarah Beth Pfiefer (The Lightning Thief), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Samantha Williams, Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Julia Murney (Wicked), Luca Padovan (School of Rock), Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday), with Emma Gannon-Salomon, Sami Griffith, Mackenzie Jones, and Emma Lord.

Monstersongs tells the stories of monsters and monster-archetypes listeners will recognize-"The Witch," "Igor," "A Troll," "The Dragon," and "Medusa," among others-with exciting contemporary musical twists, accompanied by a graphic novel that provides fans with further insight into the world of the monsters.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.thecuttingroomnyc.com/event/1559649-monstersongs-new-york and monstersongs.net, and follow @monstersongsarehere on Instagram for updates. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd Street. Showtime is 9:30PM. There is a $15/$25 cover charge plus a $20 food/drink minimum.

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway musical, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz). The 2015 hour-long adaptation was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award and a Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical before touring the country. The recent two-act adaptation was nominated for 3 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Actor's Equity, and alum of the Tony Award-winning BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Writing Workshop. Other albums include, "I'm Ready: The Songs of Rob Rokicki" (Great White Wax) and the OCR of "The Lightning Thief" (Broadway Records). For more information, visit www.robertrokicki.com.

Dave O'Neill is an award-winning children's book Illustrator and Art Director in NYC. As the O'Neill in Shankman and O'Neill Children's Books, Dave has nine titles in the library including the best selling "I Met a Moose in Maine One Day" "The Sea Lion's Friend"" and "Where's the Bathroom?" Dave's work has taken him to toy design, marketing, illustration and stage work and performs as an eleven-year member of Out of Order, a NJ-based comedy troupe. For more of Dave's work, visit www.oneilldave.blogspot.com and www.shankmanoneill.com.

