Judy Kuhn, Lillias White, & Beth Leavel Join The Seth Concert Series

Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning icons of the stage and screen Judy Kuhn, Lillias White, and Beth Leavel will join the line-up of talent slated to participate in The Seth Concert Series, the weekly virtual series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown. By popular demand, Jeremy Jordan will return for his second appearance in the series this Sunday, delivering an all new show for fans to enjoy!

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the first event took place on Sunday, May 31 and featured Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O'Hara. The series has since featured intimate conversations and incredible musical moments with Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Norm Lewis, Cheyenne Jackson, Liz Callaway, Stephanie J. Block, Melissa Errico, Rachel Bay Jones, Sierra Boggess, and Karen Olivo. Jeremy Jordan will be Seth's guest this Sunday, September 13. Judy Kuhn will appear on September 20, followed by Lillias White on October 4, and Beth Leavel on October 11.

Each weekly show will premiere Sunday nights at 8PM EST with a second showing Mondays at 3PM EST for viewers in other time zones like the UK. Tickets are available at BroadwayWorld Events for $20.00 (early bird) and $25.00 each.

The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! The roll-call of stars who have graced the "Broadway @" series reads like a Tony Awards Who's Who: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Christine Ebersole, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Vanessa Williams, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Megan Mullally, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, and many more!

The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.

Judy Kuhn starred last season as Golde in London in the sold-out production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory, a role she also played on Broadway in 2016. On Broadway, the four-time Tony Award nominee starred as Helen Bechdel in Fun Home (Tony & Drama League Award nominations) a role she created in the original Public Theater production for which she won the 2014 Lucille Lortell Award. Also on Bway she starred in the Roundabout's hit revival of She Loves Me (Tony nomination); and the original Broadway productions of Chess (Tony & Drama Desk nomination); Les Misérables (Tony & Drama Desk nomination); Rags (Drama Desk nomination); Two Shakespearean Actors (Lincoln Center Theatre), Alan Menken & Tim Rice's King David; and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Other select theater includes: The Visit by John Kander, Fred Ebb & Terrence McNally at The Williamstown Theater Festival; Fosca in the much-lauded production of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine's Passion (Drama League Award nomination); the inaugural season of Encores! Off-Center in The Cradle Will Rock; US premiere of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. In the West End she starred in Metropolis (Olivier Award nomination). Judy sang the title role in Disney's Pocahontas as well as the in the sequel Pocahontas II: Journey To A New World.

Lillias White, a native New Yorker, made her Broadway debut in Barnum. She has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Chicago and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). In Cy Coleman's and Ira Gasman's The Life, she won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of a world weary, no nonsense hooker named Sonya. Lillias was recently seen in the world premiere of Half Time at the Papermill Playhouse and has performed at The Public Theater in the production of William Finn's Romance In Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, the world premiere of Crowns at the Second Stage (Audelco Award), and Texas In Paris at The York Theatre Company.

Lillias White's concert appearances include the critically acclaimed cabaret show at Feinstein's 54 Below, entitled The Lillias White Effect (Bistro Award) and for the Actors Fund in Funny Girl, Hair and the 25th Anniversary concert of Dreamgirls. She was Bloody Mary in the PBS Great Performances broadcast of South Pacific. Lillias has toured internationally with her one-woman show, From Brooklyn To Broadway, and she's graced the stages at Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Sydney Australia Opera House, the Singapore Opera House and the Palm Beach Pops.

Lillias' television appearances include a regular role on Sesame Street for which she won an Emmy Award, a current role Netflix in The Get Down, Gotham, Person of Interest, Law and Order SVU, Law and Order, and NYPD Blue. Her film credits include the lead muse in Disney's Hercules, Anastasia, How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey, Game Six with Michael Keaton, Pieces of April with Katie Holmes, Nasty Baby with Kristin Wigg and Then She found Me. Lillias holds an Honorary PH D in fine arts from The City University of New York.

Beth Leavel starred most recently in her 13th broadway show, The Tony nominated and Drama Desk Winner for Best Musical, The Prom. She was awarded with Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for leading actress in a musical for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen, a role written specifically for her. Beth also received a Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Award for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone on Broadway as well as receiving a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle award nomination for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You. Other Broadway roles include June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (Broadway debut) in 42nd Street. She has made numerous appearances on television and in commercials. It was recently announced that Beth is slated to play Miranda Priestly in Elton John's upcoming musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway next season.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Keala Settle, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. SiriusXM/Pandora recently launched Seth's first podcast series: Seth Rudetsky's Back To School where he interviews stars about the ups and (hilarious) downs of their high school years. The first season includes Tina Fey, Allison Janney and Sean Hayes. When Broadway shut down, Seth and James started hosting/producing Stars In The House (StarsInTheHouse.com)...a twice-daily livestream that's featured tons of Broadway stars as well as TV reunions like "Melrose Place", "Taxi" and "Frasier" and has raised more than $300,000 for The Actors Fund. You can find out more about Seth, and watch his signature "deconstructions", at SethRudetsky.com

Mark Cortale (Producer) most recently formed the developmental theatre lab NEW WORKS PROVINCETOWN and just commissioned a new musical by Scott Frankel and Michael Korie with a book by Jonathan Tolins. He co-produced the critically acclaimed new Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get at The York Theatre last fall, which received 3 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Best Musical and 2 Drama Desk Nominations including Best Score. He produced Deconstructing Patti on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS starring Patti LuPone and Seth Rudetsky. He created the Broadway@ concert series in 2011 at The Art House in Provincetown where he serves as Producing Artistic Director. The series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to cities that include Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Herbst Theater and Scottsdale @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts. In the 2018/19 the series launched in Boston @ the Huntington Theatre with Chita Rivera and at The Town Hall in New York City with six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald. Mark has produced international drag sensation Varla Jean Merman for the past twenty years and also produces the singing string quartet Well-Strung, which he founded. Info at www.markcortalepresents.com.

