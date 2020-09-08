Judi Dench, Bebe Neuwirth, Montego Glover, and More Will Celebrate Noel Coward With A MARVELLOUS PARTY

A MARVELLOUS PARTY will also be presented on the official Noël Coward You Tube channel.

The Noël Coward Foundation today announces A MARVELLOUS PARTY, a transatlantic, star-studded collection of performances celebrating the continuing legacy of Noël Coward and coinciding with the 100th anniversary of his West End debut as a 19-year-old playwright.

This unique celebration features words and music by Noël Coward, performed by Kate Burton, Judi Dench, Stephen Fry, Montego Glover, Derek Jacobi, Josh James, Cush Jumbo, Robert Lindsay, Kristine Nielsen, Bebe Neuwirth, Julian Ovenden, Patricia Routledge, Kate Royal, Emma Thompson, Giles Terera, Indira Varma and Lia Williams.

All the performers have either self-recorded at home or been filmed on location under COVID-19 regulations.

A MARVELLOUS PARTY will be the first of its kind to utilise Broadway on Demand's new digital venue, www.stream.theatre, which launches this month. Viewers can visit the web address (UK viewers www.stream.theatre / US viewers www.broadwayondemand.com) and register for free in advance to watch the show on Sunday 20 September at 7:30PM BST/2.30pm EST and will be available on demand on both sites for 14 days.

Funds raised via A MARVELLOUS PARTY will provide support to theatre workers on both sides of the Atlantic affected by the pandemic and will benefit Acting For Others (UK) and The Actors Fund (USA).

Alan Brodie, Chair of the Noël Coward Foundation said, "Noël Coward, a man of the theatre and one of the first transatlantic theatre celebrities, used his celebrity status to assist others. He galvanised his famous friends into raising considerable sums for charitable causes on both sides of the Atlantic and was also a Founder Member of The Combined Theatrical Charities, the predecessor organisation to Acting For Others.

Noël would have been very distressed by the shutdowns of the West End, Broadway and theatres across the world resulting in hardship for so many. It is therefore imperative, on Noël's behalf, to help those in need by collaborating with Acting For Others in the UK and the Actors Fund in the US demonstrating just how much his influence and legacy lives on 100 years from that first play. The performers have given their services for free and we are most grateful to them for offering their time and their talent to this important cause".

