Josh Groban Announces New Album 'Harmony'

Josh Groban has announced that he will be releasing his brand new album, Harmony, on November 20th via Reprise Records.

The album is available for pre-order HERE, and fans who pre-order the album will receive an instant download of Josh's cover of the classic song "Impossible Dream."

Listen to "Impossible Dream" HERE.

With Harmony, Groban performs a collection of timeless songs along with two originals, showcasing the artist's unparalleled vocal prowess. Highlights include The Impossible Dream, Angels, I Can't Make You Love Me, Celebrate Me Home, She and many more. The album was mostly produced by Bernie Herms with additional songs produced by Steve Jordan, Tommee Profitt, and Federico Vindver.

Harmony also includes a performance from Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr (Hamilton), performing with Groban on the song Shape Of My Heart; and a performance from Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, performing with Groban on the classic Joni Mitchell song, Both Sides Now. Grammy Award winner Kirk Franklin brings his unique blend of energy, gospel, and choir to a brand new original song, The Fullest.

"Harmony was recorded in two parts. Before the pandemic we recorded about five songs, with the full intention of making this an album of classics that I love and have always wanted to sing. Beautiful in its simplicity of scope. We were recording and finding songs between concerts and fully expected to continue doing that for the next couple of months," Groban said. "Then, sound was replaced with solitude. To have nothing but space, and to be sharing in a collective global tragedy, changed everything. Suddenly I was not steering the ship confidently on course. The waves had to take me to, hopefully, some sunlight. The result is an album that began to take a new shape."

"When I was finally able to really sing again, to interpret, to immerse myself in these timeless melodies and stories, it became my saving grace and not just a pleasure. Musicians and producers from all over the country and the world blended together from their respective studios and homes. The title of the album represents the seemingly miraculous full picture of those efforts becoming clear," Groban continued.

"Harmony also has two original songs that I was not expecting to write. These songs were written and mostly recorded in the corner of my bedroom during lockdown and while they may not fit a style continuity of the project I originally had in mind, they fit what has been in my heart this very moment and are bursting with my hope for the future. It is with such immense gratitude that I get to release Harmony to you now. I hope that every ounce of the love and healing I experienced recording it finds its way to you too."

Tracklist:

The World We Knew (Over and Over) Angels Celebrate Me Home Shape of My Heart (Duet with Leslie Odom Jr.) Your Face Both Sides Now (Duet with Sara Bareilles) She The Impossible Dream The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face It's Now or Never I Can't Make You Love Me The Fullest (Feat. Kirk Franklin)

In addition to the new album, Groban will take fans on a virtual concert "tour" this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences. Watch the full trailer HERE. In June, Josh performed his first livestream concert with high quality sound and lighting that was streamed to 63 countries around the world.

To kick off the series, Josh will perform a concert of Broadway favorites on October 3, 2020. Individual tickets start at $25.

In November, Josh will perform a concert celebrating Harmony. The concert will take place on November 26, 2020 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT, with a second showing that same day at 5pm PST/8 PM EST. Individual tickets start at $25.

And on December 19, 2020, join Josh for his first ever holiday concert. The concert will air at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT. Individual tickets start at $30.

Tickets are on-sale now at JoshGroban.com/Livestream.

