Jordan Harrison's PLAY FOR ANY TWO PEOPLE to be Released on Playwrights Horizons' SOUNDSTAGE Tomorrow

Jordan Harrison's Play for Any Two People, the third episode of Playwrights Horizons' new (two-years-in-the-making) anthological fiction podcast, Soundstage, comes out tomorrow (Thursday, April 30).

Listen to a preview below!

PLAY FOR ANY TWO PEOPLE, by Jordan Harrison (Pulitzer Prize finalist; Marjorie Prime, Maple & Vine Playwrights Horizons; The Amateurs; "Orange is the New Black") is a masterful feat of timing and sound design. You and a fellow listener become actors in a head-trippy psychological drama. Your apartment becomes the stage, and your listening companion becomes a mysterious stranger. Are they there to help you or hurt you? Press play.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You