Jordan Fisher Extends Run As 'Orpheus' In HADESTOWN

Jordan Fisher has extended his acclaimed run as ‘Orpheus' in Hadestown on Broadway! His final performance will be Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical currently includes Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as ‘Persephone,' Jon Jon Briones as ‘Hermes,' Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,' and Isa Briones as ‘Eurydice.'

They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Fisher will be on a leave of absence starting Monday, April 1 and will return on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

About HADESTOWN

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.