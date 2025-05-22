Jonathan Groff Offers Update on FROZEN 3: 'We Haven't Started Recording'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Tony-winner Jonathan Groff shared a brief update on Frozen 3, the highly anticipated third installment of the Disney franchise.

"I think I have a text from my agents right now... we've got a Frozen 3 call that I haven't called them back about yet," shared the performer, who voices Kristoff in the films. "It's happening, but I don't know. I don't know anything about it. We haven't started recording it or anything yet."

This echoes a previous report from earlier this year when Idina Menzel indicated production had yet to begin: “I think it's happening, but that's all I know. I haven't read any scripts or anything, but I look forward to reuniting with my entire Frozen family and getting in that creative space and getting to get in the studio and find Elsa’s voice again."

Groff is currently starring as Bobby Darin in Broadway's Just in Time, which has received 6 Tony nominations, including one for Groff. In 2024, he won his first Tony Award for his performance in the hit revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. On screen, he was most recently seen in the romantic comedy film A Nice Indian Boy.

Frozen 3 was officially announced at D23 in 2024, when director and then-Disney Animation CCO Jennifer Lee revealed that the movie will hit theaters on November 24, 2027, the day before Thanksgiving. A fourth Frozen film is also in the works.

Lee will return to helm the third and fourth Frozen films, having previously directed the first two with Chris Buck. She also wrote the book for the Broadway adaptation. Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor, which made $1.281 million.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside. The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened in 2018, running until 2020.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas