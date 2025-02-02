Idina Menzel Says She Hasn't Read Any FROZEN 3 Scripts Yet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an interview with Parade magazine, Idina Menzel, who previously voiced the role of Elsa both Frozen and Frozen 2, revealed that she hasn't received a script for Frozen 3 yet.

In September, BroadwayWorld reported that Jennifer Lee would write and direct Frozen 3 and 4 after stepping down as Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative. Lee will write and direct Frozen 3 as well as write Frozen 4 with Marc Smith.

“I think it's happening, but that's all I know. I haven't read any scripts or anything, but I look forward to reuniting with my entire Frozen family and getting in that creative space and getting to get in the studio and find Elsa’s voice again," said Menzel.

The original Rent and Wicked star is currently starring on Broadway in Redwood, and recently made a cameo appearance alongside original Wicked on Broadway castmate Kristin Chenoweth in the Wicked movie.

Lee wrote and directed the first two Frozen films with Chris Buck. She also wrote the book for the Broadway adaptation. Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies also feature the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.