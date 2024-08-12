Frozen 3 Coming in 2027

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This weekend at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jennifer Lee showed off the first look at the third installment of the much-loved Frozen franchise.

The concept art by Britney Lee showed Elsa and Anna (with Olaf) on two horses on a path walking toward a shining horizon.

FIRST piece of concept art from Frozen 3! #Frozen3 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oiEeps4iOR — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) August 10, 2024

Lee confirmed that Frozen 3 will address questions that came out of Frozen 2 and "it will take two films to answer them.”

The idea of a fourth film was already teased last year by Disney CEO Bob Iger.

"‘Frozen 3’ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too," Iger said in an interview with Good Morning America. "But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one, but actually two stories."

At the Expo, Lee also confirmed that Frozen 3 will hit theaters in 2027, though an exact date was not announced. Though Lee wrote and directed the first two films alongside Chris Buck, she will not be returning to helm the next installment.

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

The film brought in $449 million in the U.S. alone, and held a spot in the top five for seven weeks straight. Overseas, Frozen 2 brought in over $875.4 million, since its debut on November 22. Combined, the two Frozen films have earned $2.73 billion at the global box office.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018. It ran through 2020 and can currently be seen on tour, in London, and in Hamburg, Germany.