Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo have announced that Dog Day Afternoon, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, will begin performances at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre on March 10, 2026.

The production, directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold, will officially open on March 30 for a strictly limited 16-week engagement through June 28, 2026.

Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal, best known for The Bear and The Walking Dead, will star as Sonny Amato. Two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach, seen in The Bear and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will appear as Sal DeSilva. Both actors will make their Broadway debuts in the production.

Based on the Oscar-winning film and the true events of a 1972 Brooklyn bank heist, Dog Day Afternoon follows a desperate act that spirals into a media frenzy. Against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and the Watergate era, Guirgis’s new play explores themes of passion, desperation, and the combustible tension between personal lives and public spectacle.