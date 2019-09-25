Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Full-Time Editorial Assistant
BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a Regional Editorial Assistant.
Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop is essential.
The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. Shifts will be Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm EST.
Responsibilities include:
- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to theatre and entertainment around the world.
- Drafting original pieces, conducting interviews, and composing feature stories.
To apply, please send a resume and one writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Editorial Applicant'.
