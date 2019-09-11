John Riddle and Bradley Dean Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tonight

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, welcomes two Broadway favorites today, September 11- John Riddle (Frozen, The Visit) and Bradley Dean (Dear Evan Hansen, A Little Night Music, Spamalot). They will assume the roles of Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny and Monsieur André, respectively.

The longest-running show in Broadway history, The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most successful stage productions of all-time. The New York production has played an unprecedented, record-breaking 31 Years and over 13,000 performances to more than 19 million people at New York's Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street). Each and every performance extends its astonishing record.

John Riddle will be making his PHANTOM debut as Raoul, the dashing vicomte vying for the heart of the innocent soprano, Christine. He most recently originated the role of Hans in Disney's Frozen and previously made his Broadway debut as Young Anton in The Visit. Other credits include Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods at Town Hall, The Secret Garden in Concert at Lincoln Center and the National Tour ofEvita. Mr. Riddle is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, hails from Ohio and resides in New York City.

Mr. Riddle is the twentieth man to officially take over the role of Raoul in the Broadway production. He succeeds 'Phan' favorite Jay Armstrong Johnson, who joined the cast in April 2018. Mr. Johnson's final performance will be Tuesday evening, September 3.

Bradley Dean will be making his PHANTOM debut as Monsieur André, one of the two managers of the Opéra Populaire. He most recently starred as Falco in Bat Out of Hell at City Center. Broadway credits include Count Carl-Magnus in A Little Night Music, Sir Galahad in Spamalot, Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, The Last Ship, Company, Doctor Zhivago, Evita, Jane Eyre and Man of La Mancha. He also appeared at City Center Encores! as Dr. Jafar in A New Brain and Giuseppe in The Most Happy Fella. He's toured Europe as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show and worldwide in the title role of Jekyll and Hyde. Mr. Dean is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, hails from Pennsylvania and resides in New York City.

Mr. Dean is the eighth man to officially take over the role of André in the Broadway production. He succeedsPHANTOM veteran Laird Mackintosh, whose long history with the show began in 1993 in the original Canadian production of PHANTOM. He played the role of Raoul for three years and also covered the title role. He joined the New York production as André in August 2013, also covering the title role, which he's played on Broadway over 200 times. Mr. Mackintosh's final performance will be Tuesday evening, September 10.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is directed by the late Harold Prince. Lyrics are by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and the book is by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

