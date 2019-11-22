John Logan Will Pen Script for Untitled Michael Jackson Movie

According to Deadline, Tony-winning playwright John Logan has signed on to write the screenplay for a new film about the life of Michael Jackson. Logan, who is currently represented on Broadway with Moulin Rouge, joins Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King for the project.

The film is not yet set with a studio.

This news comes just days after Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes was announced to star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway World Premiere of MJ the Musical. MJ will begin preview performances on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

John Logan received the Tony for his play Red. Other plays include Peter and Alice, I'll Eat You Last and Never the Sinner. Upcoming: Swept Away at Berkeley Rep. As a screenwriter, Logan has been three-times nominated for the Oscar and has received a Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA, Edgar and PEN Center award. His films include Skyfall, Spectre, Hugo, The Avia­tor, Gladiator, Rango, Genius, Sweeney Todd, The Last Samurai and Any Given Sunday. He created "Penny Dreadful" and the upcoming "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" for Showtime.

