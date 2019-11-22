John Logan Will Pen Script for Untitled Michael Jackson Movie
According to Deadline, Tony-winning playwright John Logan has signed on to write the screenplay for a new film about the life of Michael Jackson. Logan, who is currently represented on Broadway with Moulin Rouge, joins Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King for the project.
The film is not yet set with a studio.
This news comes just days after Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes was announced to star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway World Premiere of MJ the Musical. MJ will begin preview performances on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.
John Logan received the Tony for his play Red. Other plays include Peter and Alice, I'll Eat You Last and Never the Sinner. Upcoming: Swept Away at Berkeley Rep. As a screenwriter, Logan has been three-times nominated for the Oscar and has received a Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA, Edgar and PEN Center award. His films include Skyfall, Spectre, Hugo, The Aviator, Gladiator, Rango, Genius, Sweeney Todd, The Last Samurai and Any Given Sunday. He created "Penny Dreadful" and the upcoming "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" for Showtime.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure ... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda on tick, tick... BOOM- 'It Was the First Musical I Saw That Felt Truly Contemporary'
Miranda recently chatted with Page Six about the project. 'I was a kid who wanted to be a filmmaker all my life,' Miranda explained. 'I was the kid wh... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE to Air on Nickelodeon Dec 7
Nickelodeon today announced that following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the o... (read more)
Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet Will Lead 4000 MILES at The Old Vic
This spring The Old Vic will present Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominated play 4000 Miles, directed by Matthew Warchus with Eileen Atkins a... (read more)
Randy Rainbow's Album 'Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!' Debuts at #1 on Billboard Comedy Album Chart
Randy Rainbow's debut album Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, released by Broadway Records (Van Dean, President), debuted in the number one spot on Billboard... (read more)