John Lithgow to Bring the Magic of Storytelling to Broadway This Winter

Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Staci Levine, has announced the Broadway return of beloved stage and screen star John Lithgow in John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, directed by Daniel Sullivan.

Virtuosity and imagination combine in one utterly unique event, as Tony and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow creates a singularly intimate evening. With equal measures of humor and heart, he evokes memories of family, explores and expands the limits of the actor's craft, and masterfully conjures a cast of indelible characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P. G. Wodehouse. Lithgow elevates the magic of storytelling to masterful new heights.

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart will begin preview performances on Thursday, December 21, 2017 and opens officially on Thursday, January 11, 2018. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Stories By Heart first took shape in 2008 at Lincoln Center Theater directed by Jack O'Brien in a special repertory presentation, with Lithgow telling one story each night. Since then he has evolved the play in theaters around the country, produced by Staci Levine, on evenings away from his filming schedule. Now, the Broadway debut of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart will be the culmination of this artistic development.

The design team will include John Lee Beatty (sets) and Kenneth Posner (lights). The full creative team will be announced soon.

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM and Sunday matinees at 3:00PM.

Tickets for John Lithgow: Stories By Heart are first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Beginning October 2, tickets will be available to the general public via phone, online or the American Airlines Box Office (227 West 42nd Street). Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212-719-1300 for more information. Ticket prices will range from $29-129.

JOHN LITHGOW's roots are in the theater. In 1973, he won a Tony Award three weeks after his Broadway debut in David Storey's The Changing Room. Since then he has appeared on Broadway twenty more times, earning five more Tony nominations, another Tony, four Drama Desk Awards, and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame. His Broadway performances have included major roles in My Fat Friend, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' Comedians, Anna Christie, Bedroom Farce, Beyond Therapy, M. Butterfly, The Front Page, Retreat from Moscow, All My Sons, The Columnist, and the musicals Sweet Smell of Success (his second Tony) and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. In 2007, Lithgow was one of the very few American actors ever invited to join The Royal Shakespeare Company, playing Malvolio in Twelfth Night at Stratford-upon-Avon. In 2008, he devised his own one-man show Stories by Heart for The Lincoln Center Theater Company, and has been touring it around the country ever since. He played the title role in Arthur Wing Pinero's The Magistrate at London's National Theatre. Lithgow returned to the New York stage in 2014, first as King Lear for The Public's Shakespeare in the Park, and then on Broadway in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance. In the early 1980's, Lithgow began to make a major mark in film. At that time, he was nominated for Oscars in back-to-back years, for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment. In the years before and after, he has appeared in over fifty films. Notable among them have been All That Jazz, Blow Out, Twilight Zone: the Movie, Footloose, 2010, Buckaroo Banzai, Harry and the Hendersons, Memphis Belle, Raising Cain, Ricochet, Cliffhanger, Orange County, Shrek, Kinsey, Dreamgirls, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Campaign, This is 40, Interstellar, Love is Strange, The Accountant, Miss Sloane, and in 2017 the dramatic comedy Beatriz at Dinner with Salma Hayek. Later this year, audiences will see Lithgow again on the big screen in Pitch Perfect 3 and Daddy's Home 2. Lithgow has been nominated for twelve Emmy Awards for his work on television. He has won five: one for an episode of "Amazing Stories," and three for his work on the hit NBC comedy series "3rd Rock from the Sun," as the loopy character of the alien High Commander, Dick Solomon. During the show's six-year run, Lithgow also won a Golden Globe, two SAG Awards, The American Comedy Award, and, when it finally went off the air, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additionally, his diabolical turn as the Trinity Killer in a twelve-episode arc on Showtime's "Dexter" won him his second Golden Globe and his fifth Emmy. Most recently, Lithgow starred as Winston Churchill in Netflix's original series, "The Crown," for which he has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in this year's upcoming Emmy Awards. This past March, Lithgow starred in the new NBC comedy series, "Trial & Error." Since 1998 he has written nine New York Times best-selling children's picture books, most recently Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo. He has performed concerts for children with major American orchestras and has released three kids' albums, Singin' in the Bathtub, Farkle & Friends, and the Grammy-nominated The Sunny Side of the Street. Lithgow has been honored with the New Victory Theater Arts Award for his work "bringing kids to the arts and the arts to the kids." In 2011, HarperCollins published his memoir, Drama: An Actor's Education, presenting his life and career up to the age of 35. John Lithgow was born in Rochester, New York, but grew up in Ohio. He graduated from high school in Princeton, New Jersey, attended Harvard College, and studied at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art on a Fulbright Grant. Lithgow has been honored with the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, induction into The American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Harvard. On that last occasion, he became the first actor to ever deliver Harvard's Commencement Address. Lithgow has three grown children, two grandchildren, and lives in Los Angeles and New York. He has been married for over thirty five years to Mary Yeager, a Professor of Economic and Business History at UCLA.

DANIEL SULLIVAN (Director). Daniel Sullivan most recently directed The Little Foxes, Sylvia, The Country House, The Snow Geese, and Glengarry Glen Ross on Broadway. For The Public Theater, Sullivan directed Cymbeline, King Lear, Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, All's Well That Ends Well, The Merchant of Venice, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Stuff Happens and The Merry Wives of Windsor. Among his Broadway credits are Orphans, The Columnist, Good People, Time Stands Still, Accent on Youth, The Homecoming, Prelude to a Kiss, Rabbit Hole, After the Night and the Music, Julius Caesar, Brooklyn Boy, Sight Unseen, I'm Not Rappaport, Morning's at Seven, Proof, the 2000 production of A Moon for the Misbegotten, Ah, Wilderness!, The Sisters Rosensweig, Conversations with my Father, and The Heidi Chronicles. Among his Off-Broadway credits are If I Forget, The Night Watcher, Intimate Apparel, Far East, Spinning into Butter, Dinner with Friends, and The Substance of Fire. From 1981 to 1997, he served as artistic director of Seattle Repertory Theatre. Sullivan is the Swanlund Professor of Theatre at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

STACI LEVINE is president of Groundswell Theatricals, Inc, a NYC-based producing and general management company. Groundswell has been represented on Broadway, Off-Broadway, across North America, London's West End, Australia, and New Zealand. Staci is the producer of the touring production of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, which has played 35 cities across the US since its launch in 2010. Other recent and current productions include the new musical A Taste of Things to Come, with direction and choreography by Lorin Latarro, The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, starring Mandy Patinkin and Taylor Mac with direction and choreography by Susan Stroman, the Broadway and touring production of An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin, The Gideon & Hubcap Show, recently playing London's Soho Theatre, An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, and all of Mandy Patinkin's solo concerts. Upcoming productions include the UK sensation Nina Conti: In Your Face, touring the US Spring 2018, LifeAfterLife, a new production written by Josh Schmidt and David Simpatico, with direction by Jonathan Butterell and a touring production of Sondheim on Sondheim, created by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, with direction by James Lapine. Staci cut her teeth in commercial theater with the Dodgers. From 1996 to 2005 she worked on numerous Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions including Titanic, Footloose, The Music Man, 42nd Street, Wrong Mountain, Into the Woods, Barbra's Wedding, BARE, Urinetown, Dracula, and Good Vibrations, as a member of Dodger Management Group.

ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

Roundabout's 2017-2018 Broadway season includes Time and the Conways by J. B. Priestley, directed by Rebecca Taichman; John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, by John Lithgow, directed by Daniel Sullivan; and Tom Stoppard's Travesties, directed by Patrick Marber.

Roundabout's new off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in 2017-2018 will include The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground's 2017-2018 season will include Too Heavy for your Pocket, by Jire?h Breon Holder and Bobbie Clearly, by Alex Lubischer.

