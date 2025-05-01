Photos: John Lithgow and More in GIANT in London's West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have been released for the West End transfer of The Royal Court Theatre’s production of Giant, starring John Lithgow, written by Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Nicholas Hytner. Check out photos below!

Winner of three Olivier Awards, including Best Actor (John Lithgow), Best Supporting Actor (Elliot Levey) and Best New Play, the sold-out hit, which premiered at the Royal Court in September 2024, will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until 2 August 2025, with opening night on 1 May 2025.

Olivier, Tony and Golden Globe-winner John Lithgow (Conclave, The Crown recently announced as Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series) stars as Roald Dahl with Aya Cash (The Boys, The Franchise, You’re the Worst) making her West End debut as US Publisher Jessie Stone, Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (Cold War, Patriots, Good) reprises his role as Tom Maschler, Olivier Award-nominee Rachael Stirling (The Divine Mrs S) returns as Felicity Crosland, and completing the cast is Tessa Bonham Jones (Dune: Prophecy, The Young Woman and the Sea) as Hallie and Richard Hope (Hijack) as Wally Saunders.

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends... It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down.

Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, Giant explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

The production features lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and casting by Arthur Carrington with additional US casting (Jessie Stone) by Daniel Swee. General Management is by Short Street Productions Ltd and Mark Rubinstein is Executive Producer for the West End Production.

The Royal Court’s production of Giant will be lead produced in the West End by Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler and Robyn Goodman, Royal Court Theatre. Co-produced with Tilted, FKP Productions, Delman Gracey, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jessica R.Jenen & Linda B. Rubin, Peter Stern & Tom Smedes, Mark Rubinstein.

