Photos: Inside Opening Night of ANGRY ALAN, Starring John Krasinski

On Wednesday, June 11, the newest Off-Broadway venue, Studio Seaview, officially opened its doors and celebrated the opening of Angry Alan, starring John Krasinski, written by Penelope Skinner and directed by Sam Gold.

The evening started with an official ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of Studio Seaview. Carla Hoke-Miller, the executive director of Theatre and Live Performance partnerships at the Mayor’s office of media and entertainment, joined the ceremony and shared a few words to mark the occasion.

Later, celebrity guests poured into Studio Seaview for the Opening performance, including Emily Blunt, Sienna Miller, Jeremy Strong, Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Laura Linney and more.

Following the performance, the audience and invited guests went to The View for a special party to celebrate Krasinski’s incredible performance.

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt