John Gallagher Jr., Raul Esparza and More Join Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala: IMAGINE

On Saturday, June 5 Berkeley Repertory Theatre invites guests to OVATION: Imagine, an evening to honor the 20th anniversary of its School of Theatre and to celebrate the anticipated reopening of its doors this fall.

OVATION will feature an evening of exclusive performances from Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers, whose music is featured in Berkeley Rep's upcoming production of Swept Away. This world premiere musical stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., who will also perform at the June 5 Gala.

Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, who is currently starring in the Theatre's first musical film venture, The Waves in Quarantine, is also scheduled to perform.

The event will be hosted by Chloe Fineman, a School of Theatre alum and a current cast member of Saturday Night Live.

Attendees will experience a few other sneak peeks of the upcoming season, including the world premiere production of Goddess with an appearance by Amber Iman, and a performance by Kuhoo Verma who will be seen next season in Octet. Bay Area native Tom Hanks will round out the star-studded evening.

The livestream of OVATION is free to all who RSVP at berkeleyrep.org/ovation. The event is the Theatre's only fundraiser of the year and all gifts of support are welcome. Sponsorship tickets start at $750; sponsors enjoy a host of benefits, such as home-delivered Imagine party kits and dinner with wine (Bay Area homes only). At present, there are no live performances in the Peet's or Roda Theatres, so OVATION guests are invited to gather virtually to support Berkeley Rep.

The event will start at 6PM with a virtual cocktail reception. Tributes, performances, and the online auction will begin at 6:30PM. Guests can bid on dinner for two in the kitchen of the Restaurant at Chez Panisse, domestic getaways to Napa and Maui, special Berkeley Rep experiences such as dinner at the home of the Theatre's Managing Director Susie Medak, and many other items. All auction items will be available for viewing beginning Monday, May 24.

"We're excited to celebrate our 20th season of offering engaging, fun, and often life-changing training at Berkeley Rep's School of Theatre," says Managing Director Susie Medak. "This past year has cemented what a vital part the School plays in Berkeley Rep's success. This event is both a spectacular party and an opportunity to applaud and support the School of Theatre's innovative work on and off stage, from its Teen Council, Teen One Act Plays, in-person and online classes and its efforts to nurture the next generation of theatre makers and theatre lovers."