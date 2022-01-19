John Fisher to Present M2

Sassymouth will present a free On-Line Presentation of M2, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:00pm EST.

One Live Performance Only.

ESP - An Essential Services Project

Broadcast live from New York City

Watch live-stream on Zoom or Facebook Live.

The Essential Services Project continues with brand-new shows on-line!

SYNOPSIS: The Me Too Movement is happening: an employee is accused and I must take action. What is the evidence? How come I was never aware of it? What is my legal position?

All previous performances available below.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82931743828

OR

watch on John's Facebook Live

WHERE:

Streams: On ZOOM and Facebook: Watch on Zoom at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82931743828

(If webinar asks for ID it is 82931743828, or watch on John Fisher's Facebook.)

OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8:00pm EST on Saturday, January 22 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

Live Performance Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022 8:00 PM (EST)

BIO

JOHN FISHER (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. and his A History of the Civil War played live at Pangea, NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.