Jay Copeland, Nikki Renée Daniels, Jason Gotay And Jill Paice To Lead York Theatre SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Spring Benefit

The York Theatre Company will present its Spring Benefit 2026 with a staged performance of Songs for a New World, the song cycle by composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown, directed by Jessica McRoberts.

The one-night-only event will feature performances by Jay Copeland, Nikki Renée Daniels, Jason Gotay, and Jill Paice, and will take place at the Theatre at St. Jean’s, home of The York Theatre.

The Spring Benefit will include a performance of Brown’s early work, which examines moments of change, choice, and transition through a series of interconnected songs. The evening also includes a reception and supports The York Theatre’s ongoing work developing new musicals and preserving significant works from the musical theatre canon.

Tickets range from $175 to $250, with a limited number of rush tickets available. Proceeds benefit The York Theatre’s artistic and educational programming.

Spring Benefit 2026: Songs for a New World

Monday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Theatre at St. Jean’s

150 East 76th Street, New York, NY

Tickets: $175–$250

www.yorktheatre.org/spring-benefit-2026

Box Office: (212) 935-5820

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Jessica McRoberts is a director, performer, and theatre professional with more than three decades of experience. Her Broadway performing credits include Follies, Nine, Sweet Charity, Sunset Boulevard, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, with additional appearances at Carnegie Hall, New York City Center Encores!, and as a Radio City Rockette.

Her directing credits include The Last Five Years, tick, tick… BOOM!, The Rocky Horror Show, Matilda, 42nd Street, and Give My Regards to Broadway, a tribute to Maury Yeston. Songs for a New World marks her directorial debut at The York Theatre.

ABOUT THE COMPOSER

Jason Robert Brown is the composer and lyricist of Songs for a New World, Parade, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County, 13, Mr. Saturday Night, and The Connector. His work has earned multiple Tony Awards, including Best Score for Parade and The Bridges of Madison County. Brown recently made his solo debut at Carnegie Hall and continues to write for stage, film, and concert performance.