Brandi Carlile Adds Third Night to 'Echoes Through the Canyon' at The Gorge

Brandi Carlile has added a third night to her “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend at The Gorge Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 31, headlined by The Highwomen. A reunion for the Grammy-winning group, originally formed by Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, the show is The Highwomen’s first performance together since 2023’s “Echoes Through the Canyon.”

The new date will also feature Sheryl Crow, Wynonna Judd and Brittney Spencer, and follows the first two nights (May 29 and 30) with Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, I’m With Her and Sara Bareilles, as well as surprise special guests.

Tickets for the Sunday show go on-sale to the public HERE this Friday, February 13 at 10:00am PT. Carlile’s Premium Bramily community will have early access to tickets starting tomorrow, February 11 at 10:00am PT. The standard artist presale will begin Thursday, February 12 at 10:00am PT.

Guests can also purchase the “Echoes Through the Canyon” VIP Package or Early Entry Lawn Package. VIP Packages include perks such as a premium reserved show ticket, an invitation to a pre-show reception for fans, exclusive merchandise and more. Early Entry Lawn Packages include a spot on the lawn, exclusive merchandise and more. Travel packages bundling show tickets with local hotel accommodations are also available. Full details HERE.

Carlile’s “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend adds to her “The Human Tour,” which kicks off tonight at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena and includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights, one sold out), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Boston’s TD Garden (sold out), London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, and Paris’ La Seine Musicale among many others.

The upcoming performances celebrate Carlile’s acclaimed new album, Returning To Myself, which was produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon and debuted at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart this past fall.

Brandi Carlile’s “The Human Tour” Dates

February 10—Philadelphia, PA—Xfinity Mobile Arena*

February 12—Boston, MA—TD Garden* (SOLD OUT)

February 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden* (SOLD OUT)

February 14—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

February 18—Toronto, Ontario—Scotiabank Arena*

February 20—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center* (SOLD OUT)

February 24—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center*

February 27—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum*

March 4—Portland, OR—Moda Center*

March 6—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center* (SOLD OUT)

May 29—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre+

May 30—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

May 31—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre^

October 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 18—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live

October 19—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

October 21—London, U.K.—The O2

October 23—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale

October 24—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

October 30—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet

November 1—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno

*with special guest The Head & The Heart

+with special guests Indigo Girls and I’m With Her

#with special guests Bonnie Raitt and Sara Bareilles

^with The Highwomen, Sheryl Crow, Wynonna Judd and Brittney Spencer

Photo credit: Collier Schorr