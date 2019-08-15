John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, And More Announced For THE INHERITANCE On Broadway; Full Casting Announced

Click Here for More Articles on The Inheritance

It has been announced that Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller will reprise their roles in the Broadway mounting of the acclaimed play, The Inheritance.

For his work in the West End production, Mr. Soller won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play.

The Broadway cast will also feature Jordan Barbour, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luis Soria.

The company will also include understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda and Reggie D. White.

Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award, Evening Standard Award, and London Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, The Inheritance is directed by multi Olivier and Tony Award-winner Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Netflix's "The Crown") and designed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Bob Crowley.

THE INHERITANCE will begin previews at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theater (243 West 47th street) on Friday, September 27, 2019 and will officially open on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

It begins with a gathering of young, gay New Yorkers. Each has a story aching to come out...

Profoundly touching and wickedly hilarious, Matthew Lopez' highly-anticipated two-part play, The Inheritance, asks how much we owe to those who lived and loved before us, and questions the role we must play for future generations. Brilliantly re-envisioning E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, it follows the interlinking lives of three generations of gay men searching for a community of their own - and a place to call home.

THE INHERITANCE is a life-affirming journey of tears and laughter, through conflicts and connections, heartbreak and hope. A new play, generations in the making.

The creative team for The Inheritance includes scenic and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-sound designers Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and music by Paul English.

THE INHERITANCE had its world premiere at London's Young Vic Theatre from March 2 through May 19, 2018. The acclaimed production transferred to the West End, where it played a limited engagement September 21, 2018 through January 19, 2019.

For more information, please visit TheInheritancePlay.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You