Jocelyn Bioh Departs GODDESS Creative Team Ahead of Spring Run at The Public

Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh has stepped away from GODDESS's creative team ahead of the project’s New York premiere at The Public Theater in April. Bioh had previously collaborated with Saheem Ali, the project’s conceiver and director, Michael Thurber (music and lyrics), and Darrell Grand Moultrie (choreography) on the world premiere production at Berkeley Rep.



As the creative team prepares for the project’s New York premiere, Ali and Thurber invited collaborator James Ijames (Fat Ham, Good Bones) to contribute additional book material.

Regarding her departure, Bioh has shared: “The beautiful thing about making theater is how it continues to grow and evolve over time and this stunning show, GODDESS, is no exception. It has evolved to a different place where I feel it best for Saheem, Michael, and now James to continue the journey. I remain a huge fan of the show and wish everyone well. I have no doubt that New York audiences will be delighted, moved, and inspired by the world of this groundbreaking show.”



Ali shared, “Words fail to express how grateful I am to Jocelyn for all the exceptional work she has done on GODDESS. Making a new musical is a labor of love, and Jocelyn has loved as fiercely and deeply as Michael and I have over the years. I echo her sentiment that the evolution of the show has led us to this moment and her well wishes are received with open arms and heartfelt appreciation.”



GODDESS starts previews at The Public in the Newman Theater on Tuesday, April 29. The production currently runs through Sunday, June 1 with an official opening on Tuesday, May 20.