Joaquina Kalukango to Star in BASS REEVES Series on Paramount+ From YELLOWSTONE Creator

Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango has joined Bass Reeves, a new Paramount+ series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Deadline reports that Kalukango will join David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley in the new series, which is currently in production in Texas.

Bass Reeves (Oyelowo) is known as the greatest frontier in American history, working in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory. Reeves captured over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals in the wild west without ever being wounded.

Kalukango is set to play Esme, a former slave woman who is as close as family with the Reeves', offering different ideas about the future.

Joaquina Kalukango is an American actor and singer best known for playing Nelly O'Brien in the Broadway musical Paradise Square, for which she won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Play in 2020 for portraying Kaneisha in Slave Play. She has also been seen as Nettie in The Color Purple and The Witch in Into the Woods. Further Broadway credits include Holler If Ya Hear Me and Godspell.

In addition to her theatre work, Kalukango has appeared in One Night in Miami and When They See Us.