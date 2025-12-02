Jeff Hiller Voices Mr. Fir in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Tour

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2025 tour. Mr. Fir serves as the narrator for the show this year and is puppeteered by Greg Pinsoneault. Emmy Award winner Jeff Hiller has been confirmed to voice the character of Mr. Fir in2025 tour. Mr. Fir serves as the narrator for the show this year and is puppeteered by Greg Pinsoneault.

"The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has been an annual tradition for my husband and me for several years, so imagine how exciting it is to get to be part of the show? Hint: it is very, very exciting!" said Hiller in a statement. "I love when performers create their own work, but when artists make their own work that is also GREAT work? It's rare, but that is what DeLa and Jinkx have done. They created something that is hilarious, smart, campy, and a delightful way to celebrate the holidays!"

Hiller recently won an Emmy Award for his work in HBO's Somebody Somewhere. Other onscreen credits include Nightcap, American Horror Story: NYC, and the NBC series Stumble. In January, he will perform his solo show, Jeff Hiller Reads (To) You at Joe's Pub at The Public.

Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is currently on the road across 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 12 - December 30. Tickets are on sale now here. The full list of dates can be found here.

This marks the dynamic duo’s 7th live holiday show production, following the success of six previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020). Since its inception, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, escaped the meta clutches of their own holiday traditions, and led a harrowing rescue mission in the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets. This year, the duo has produced a show featuring a body swap storyline.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2025 tour is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon).