Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme Set 2025 Holiday Tour

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town with the internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (BenDeLaCreme Presents). Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year’s show will tour 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 12 - December 30 in major theaters.

Artist presale begins July 9 at 10 a.m. PST (Code: HOHOHO), and tickets go on general sale July 11 at 10 a.m. PST at JinkxandDeLa.com. VIP Packages, including photo opportunity and a Q&A with the stars, are only available to purchase separately at JinkxandDeLa.com with proof of ticket purchase.

This marks the dynamic duo’s 7th live holiday show production, following the massive success of six previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020). Since its inception, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show has premiered a brand new show every year--a major achievement for two drag artists who tour annually at this scale.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2025 tour is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon).

2025 Tour Dates:

November 12 - PREVIEW - Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)

November 13 - PREVIEW - Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)

November 16 - Atlanta, GA (The Eastern)

November 17 - Durham, NC (Carolina Theatre)

November 19 - Louisville, KY (Brown Theatre)

November 20 - Columbus, OH (Southern Theatre)

November 21 - Buffalo, NY (Buffalo State Performing Arts Center)

November 22 - Boston, MA (Wang Theatre)

November 23 - Montreal, QC (L’Olympia)

November 25 - Ottawa, ON (Algonquin Commons Theatre)

November 26 - Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)

November 28 - Pittsburgh, PA (Byham Theater)

November 29 - Philadelphia, PA (Miller Theater)

November 30 - Kingston NY (Ulster Performing Arts Center)

December 1 - Tysons, VA (Capital One Hall)

December 4 - Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

December 5 - Cleveland, OH (Playhouse Square)

December 6 - Detroit, MI (Masonic Cathedral Theatre)

December 7 - Chicago, IL (Chicago Theatre)

December 8 - Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theatre)

December 9 - Omaha, NE (The Astro)

December 11 - Kansas City, MO (Uptown Theater)

December 12 - Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)

December 14 - Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)

December 17 - Phoenix, AZ (Orpheum Theatre)

December 18 - San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)

December 19 - San Francisco, CA (Golden Gate Theatre)

December 20 - Medford, OR (Holly Theatre)

December 22 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

December 23 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 24 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 26 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 27 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 28 - MATINEE - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 30 - Vancouver, BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

About BenDeLaCreme

BenDeLaCreme is an award-winning theatre and film producer, comedian, director, writer, and global drag icon who continues to reshape and build the drag industry on a major scale.

The producing powerhouse first rose to international acclaim following superstar runs on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 (2014) and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 (2018) during which she broke multiple series records and earned a spot among the show’s “15 Fan Favorites of All Time.” Harnessing that energy, BenDeLaCreme took her career where no queen has gone before, founding her own production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents, under which she went on to write, produce and direct multiple sold-out international tours of “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” (winner of the 2024 Queerties Award for “Best Live Theatre”) as well as her critically acclaimed, award winning solo works “Terminally Delightful,” “Cosmos,” “Inferno A Go-Go,” and “Ready To Be Committed,” countless plays and variety shows, and the cult classic holiday film, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special.

She's also the director of Monét X Change's one-woman show "Life Be Lifin'' which premiered at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 to rave reviews, and directed + co-wrote Jinkx Monsoon's sold-out Carnegie Hall show on Valentine's Day 2025.

BenDeLaCreme has continued to utilize her massive platform to fight back against anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and legislation in the U.S. with appearances at The Daily Show, MSNBC, and NPR. DeLa educates audiences on how politics and dangerous rhetoric negatively impact the queer and trans community on a global scale, as well as offers a message of hope to keep fighting.

About Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon (Hera Lilith Hoffer) is an award-winning actress, comedian, recording artist, and the first and only drag queen to win RuPaul’s Drag Race twice. In just two years, she has become a Broadway breakout star and box office draw with critically-acclaimed performances including Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago (where she broke box office records during an extended 10-week run), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway opposite Corbin Bleu, and Ruth in the Tony-nominated revival, Pirates! The Penzance Musical - which landed Jinkx her first Drama League Award nomination. Next up, she’ll take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Tony-winning play, Oh, Mary!

In addition to Broadway, Jinkx blew audiences away last year with her performance as Maestro on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who (BBC / Disney+). She has toured the world performing original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including the hit Off-Broadway sensation The Vaudevillians, as well as six international tours of the wildly successful The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show with longtime collaborator and RuPaul's Drag Race alum BenDeLaCreme. In 2023, she embarked on her first major concert tour with a live band titled "Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake" which performed in sold-out theaters across 44 cities, and in 2025 she headlined her first Carnegie Hall concert which also sold out.

Additional accolades include the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The MAC Award for original show, The Ginger Snapped. As a recording artist, Jinkx has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including The Virgo Odyssey, The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

As a voice actor, Jinkx has voiced characters for animated shows such as "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" (playing the iconic character Lemongrab), "Steven Universe" (playing Emerald), "Helluva Boss," "Mighty Magiswords," "Bravest Warriors," and more.

Jinkx first garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned “Queen of All Queens,” winning the competition against all previous winners.

Photo Credit: Mettie Ostrowski