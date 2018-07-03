Jessica Vosk to Release New Album WILD AND FREE

Broadway Records today announced that Jessica Vosk: Wild and Free will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, August 10, 2018. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and Amazon.com.

In a meteoritic rise from swing to Broadway's newest leading lady, Jessica Vosk has never been one to rest on her laurels. Recorded between headlining the national tour and joining the Broadway company of Wicked as Elphaba, Jessica unleashes her "powerhouse voice" (Hartford Courant) on her debut album "Wild and Free" - an eclectic mix of musical theatre and pop, drawn from her legendary solo shows and new favorites, including songs by Jason Robert Brown, Sara Bareilles, Sia, Pasek and Paul, Prince and more. "Wild and Free" features arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Cameron Moncur, is produced byMichael Croiter and Robbie Rozelle and co-produced by Jessica Vosk. The track listing is forthcoming.

"This album is the fruition of a long-time collaboration with Jessica, and has exceeded every dream we had for it. From crowdfunding the album in 72 hours, to our time in the studio with Michael Croiter and Mary-Mitchell Campbell, we have created something we are so proud of. Jessica's singular voice paired with these songs makes this one of the most exciting albums I've had the honor of working on." - Robbie Rozelle

Jessica Vosk joins the Broadway company of Wicked after having spent the last year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of Fruma-Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Her other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story. jessicavosk.com @jessicavosk

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof(2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

