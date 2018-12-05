Jessica Lange Cast in THE POLITICIAN with Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss

Jessica Lange has been added to the cast of the Ryan Murphy's satirical comedy "The Politician," according to TheWrap. Lange will star alongside "Dear Evan Hansen" stars Ben Platt and Laura Dreyfuss.

Lange joins a cast that includes Platt, Dylan McDermott, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Dreyfuss, and newcomer Rahne Jones.

Murphy will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series and his former partners on "Glee," Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, will also write and executive produce.

The comedy will revolve around Payton (Platt), a well-off politician in Santa Barbara, California. There is no further details on the series, but we do know there will be musical numbers throughout the show.

Netflix beat out Amazon and Hulu for the series, which comes from FOX 21 TV Studios as part of Murphy's overall deal at 20th Century FOX TV.

"The Politician," will be released globally on Netflix, but no premiere date has been set.

