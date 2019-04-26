Jeremy Woodard Takes Over the Role of Earl in WAITRESS On Tour

The diner recently Welcomed Jeremy Woodard to the role of 'Earl' in the National Touring Production of Waitress! Waitress is the hit Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture.

Jeremy Woodard is excited to be playing the role of Earl on tour! His Broadway credits include: School of Rock, The Last Ship, 'Stacee Jaxx' in Rock of Ages, Glory Days. His touring credits include 'Fiyero' in Wicked and Hairspray. You can see him on TV in "The Big C," "Smash" and "Crossbones."

The Waitress cast also includes Christine Dwyer (Finding Neverland, Wicked, Rent) as Jenna, Maiesha McQueen as Becky, Ephie Aardema (Bridges of Madison County, Waitress) as Dawn, Steven Good (Waitress, Escape to Margaritaville) as Dr. Pomatter, Richard Kline ("Three's Company," Wicked) as Joe, and Ryan G. Dunkin ("Bull") as Cal. Along with Broadway cast alum Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Ogie.

The ensemble includes Rheaume Crenshaw, David Hughey, Adam J. Levy, Tatiana Lofton, Lulu Lloyd, Rashad Naylor, Gerianne Pérez, Brad Standley, Grace Stockdale, Alex Tripp and Kevin Zak.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons dangereuse, Waiting For Godot) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

For more tour information, please visit waitressthemusical.com





