Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer to Announce 2020 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations Tomorrow at Noon

Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer will announce nominees for the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards on Tuesday, April 14, at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT. The Lortel Awards recognize Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway.

Jeremy Jordan will soon join the cast of the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors in the lead role of Seymour. He most recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, reprising his role in the recent Netflix film adaptation. He'll star as Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the upcoming feature, Spinning Gold. Other Broadway: Newsies (Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Waitress, Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Rock of Ages. TV: Series regular on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash", Disney Channel's "Tangled". Films: "The Last 5 Years" opposite Anna Kendrick, "Joyful Noise" with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, "Newsies." Follow @JeremyMJordan for concert and music updates.

Ashley Spencer was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She began taking dance lessons at the age of four and later became a member of the Canton Ballet Company. After graduating high school, Ashley moved to New York City to pursue her dreams as a Broadway actress. Her first job was a touring show called Barbie Live in Fairytopia. She then auditioned for "Grease: You're The One That I Want!," a reality show casting 'Sandy' and 'Danny' in the Broadway revival of Grease. She went on to star on Broadway as 'Sandy', as well as 'Amber' in Hairspray, 'Sherrie' in Rock of Ages and one of three 'Divas' in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. She appeared regionally in Les Misérables, The Producers, Curtains and Crazy For You.

It was announced recently that the 35th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway would be presented as an online event. Industry and theatre fans will be able to watch the broadcast on Sunday, May 3 at 7:00pm ET, at www.lortelawards.org. The show, as always, will be a benefit for The Actors Fund and viewers will be able to make donations during the broadcast.

For updates and news about the ceremony and media releases, please visit www.LortelAwards.org.





