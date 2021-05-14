Jeremy Jordan, Christian Borle, Tammy Blanchard & More Will Lead Return of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Producers of the critically-acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's landmark musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS have just announced that Tony Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) will finally be able to take the stage as Seymour, alongside original cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.. Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival will re-open "on the twenty-first day of the month of September" at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Tickets are on sale now for performances from September 21, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.

Jordan was previously set to join the company on March 17, 2020, before theater industry operations were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the time since, Blanchard was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award and a 2020 Drama Desk Award for her performance in the show, and Borle won the 2020 Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. Jordan, Blanchard and Borle are joined in the show's reopening company by returning cast members: Grammy Award nominee Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at the Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17. Ben Brantley of The New York Times deemed the show a "Critic's Pick," declaring that "a certain carnivorous plant has been repotted in Hell's Kitchen, and I am delighted to report that it's thriving there. Michael Mayer's delicious revival...summons the shivery elation I felt seeing the musical at the East Village's Orpheum nearly four decades ago. It restores the show to its original scale and sensibility, reminding us of the special potency of grisly things that come in small, impeccably wrapped packages." David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter describes the production as "wildly exuberant" and "irresistible" - "this terrific revival will only deepen the devotion for those lucky enough to catch it." Adam Feldman of Time Out gives the musical "Four Stars! A deeply satisfying revival... with a marvelous cast. What kind of deal with what kind of devil are you willing to cut to see it?"

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Michael Mayer is joined on the LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS creative team by Choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels Associate), Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Two-time Tony-winning Lighting Designer Bradley King (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812); Emmy-winning Costume Designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated Puppet Designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); Original puppet design by Martin P. Robinson; Puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; Hair and Makeup Designer Tommy Kurzman (My Fair Lady); and Grammy-nominated Music Supervisor, Orchestrator & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello and Production Stage Management is by Howard Tilkin.

This production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is the recipient of multiple theater awards and nominations including: four Outer Critics Circle Honors (Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Director: Michael Mayer, Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Christian Borle); The Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, as well as, Distinguished Performance Nominations for Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle; two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, in addition to an Outstanding Actress nomination for Tammy Blanchard and Outstanding Scenic Design nomination for Julian Crouch; the Lortel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical for Christian Borle, as well as, a Best Revival Nomination, an Outstanding Lead Actor nomination for Jonathan Groff and an Outstanding Supporting Actress nomination for Ari Groover; and a 2021 Grammy Award Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

TICKETS & SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

Tickets - starting at $69 - are on sale now for performances beginning September 21, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200. The regular performance schedule through November 1, 2021 is Tuesday at 7pm, Wednesday at 2 & 8pm, Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2 & 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. The regular performance schedule from November 2, 2021 - January 2, 2022 is Tuesday - Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2 & 8pm, and Sunday at 2 & 7:30pm. Holiday Week schedules may vary. Box Office Hours will be announced shortly.

The Westside Theatre and the producers of Little Shop of Horrors are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers, and staff. All audience and staff members will be required to follow all CDC, NYS, and NYC health guidelines at the time of performance. COVID protocols may include mask enforcement, social distancing, temperature checks, online health screenings, vaccination and/or negative test verification. The Westside Theatre will implement increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements based on city and state requirements. Please note that these guidelines are subject to change, based on mandates from governmental authorities at the time of the performance.