Jennifer Lopez's Madison Square Garden Show Rescheduled For Monday, July 15 Due to Blackout

Jennifer Lopez just announced that she has adjusted her touring, travel schedule to ensure that she can continue the party in NYC with her hometown fans at The World's Most Famous Arena. Please be advised the Jennifer Lopez show on Saturday, July 13, 2019 that was forced to end early due to power outage issues in parts of Manhattan, which included Madison Square Garden, has been rescheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019 at 8:00PM. A power outage won't stop Jennifer Lopez from completing two sold-out nights of her triumphant solo headlining tour at MSG.

The Bronx born superstar is re-scheduling her 'IT'S MY PARTY' touring, travel schedule to ensure her fellow New Yorkers get to party with her for her milestone birthday at Madison Square Garden this Monday night, July 15th.

Please hold on to your original tickets, as tickets will be honored for the newly rescheduled performance date. Original tickets will not need to be exchanged.

