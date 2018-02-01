Jennifer Lawrence, Tig Notaro, Nikki Glaser to Host Variety Show UNRIGGED LIVE in New Orleans, Event to Be Live Streamed

The Tony Award nominated producer Triptyk Studios (An American in Paris; Oh, Hello; You're Welcome America) will present Unrigged Live!, a variety show event celebrating the courage of progressive political activism and the fight to "unrig the system" hosted by Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook), Emmy Award nominee Tig Notaro ("One Mississippi," "Transparent," "In a World," Off Broadway's #nastywomen), Nikki Glaser (Trainwreck), National Medal of Arts recipients, The Preservation Hall All-Stars, former Ohio Senator and President of Our Revolution, Nina Turner and many more on Saturday, February 3.

Staged by Tony Award nominated producer and Cannes Kodak Emerging Filmmaker honoree, Brian Swibel (Broadway's Xanadu; Oh, Hello; the film Fault), the event will be live streamed at https://unrigsummit.com/ at 8:00pm from the stage of Tulane University's 1800-seat McAlister Auditorium in New Orleans, capping off the inaugural three day Unrig the System Summit, the premiere cross-partisan event to solve America's political corruption crisis, founded and organized by RepresentUs.

The first-of-its-kind summit, marking the largest gathering of political reform groups in decades, will feature advocacy leaders, grassroots activists, celebrities, academics, philanthropists and journalists from across the political spectrum coming together to discuss practical solutions that unite Americans to unrig our broken political system.

The event is focused on real solutions for the future of money in politics, gerrymandering, voting reform, Citizens United, transparency and more. It will feature panels and workshops on policy, campaign strategy and communications, and will feature performances from the world's top entertainers, both in music and comedy.

Represent.Us is reflective of a fast-growing movement - comprised of grassroots conservatives and progressives - working together in a formidable coalition.

"This is a first. Respected conservative and progressive thought leaders, a-list celebrities and grassroots activists, from the Tea Party to the far-left, all convening in New Orleans to build a powerful anti-corruption movement that will not rest until we see bold changes to American politics," said Josh Silver, Represent.Us Director. "This is no ordinary conference. We will cross ideological, social and economic divides to tackle our rigged political system head-on."

Unrig the System will include three days of workshops, presentations, documentaries and face-to-face talks with some of the brightest minds in organizing, policy, journalism, and entertainment. Generous sponsors include Triptyk Studios and Annapurna Pictures. A complete list of speakers can be found here.

Tickets for the conference are available at unrigsummit.com. Users can enter the code "CELEBRATE" at checkout to receive discounted prices.

BIOGRAPHIES

Brian Swibel is an award-winning writer, director and producer who works in film, television and theater. Among numerous recognitions, his work has made him a Kodak Emerging Filmmakers honoree, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and three-time Tony Award nominee. Swibel's long history of writing, directing and producing for the theater began in Chicago where he founded his first theater company in 1999, directing, producing, and developing multiple productions, including Cowboy Mouth and House. He continued his writing, directing and producing work in Los Angeles, penning an award-winning short film series, before moving to New York in 2006 to become that era's youngest lead producer on Broadway, with the musical comedy Xanadu by Douglas Carter Beane. The production captured international attention, starred Whoopi Goldberg in her smash-hit return to Broadway, and went on to tour around the world. Swibel's work on the show was twice featured in the New York Times and led to his creative partnerships with Tara Smith, and later, Adam Westbrook. During that time, Swibeldirected the record-breaking webseries, Cubby Bernstein, starring Cynthia Nixon, Nathan Lane, and Patti LuPone. As his Production Company, Triptyk Studios, followed up with hits that included Your Welcome, America; An American in Paris; and Oh, Hello, Swibel went on to create new episodic works for television, including Big Dead Place for the late James Gandolfini and Freedom Run for partner Stevie Wonder. Today, Swibel continues to work as writer, director and producer across the three disciplines he has spent his life learning, committed to great storytelling that delivers the unexpected to wide audiences.

Triptyk Studios is the critically-acclaimed production studio and artistic home to award-winning writer-director-producers Brian Swibel, Tara Smith & Adam Westbrook. Modeled after the theater companies they grew up in and the film collectives they grew into, the company specializes in ground floor development and production for film, television, theater, web-based content and arts education. Triptyk's most recent works include the Tony-winning musical, An American in Paris (Broadway, West End, Nat'l Tour) and the Broadway and Netflix hit, Oh, Hello, starring Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. Other live theater credits include the Tony-nominated and Outer Critics Circle winner, Xanadu, starring Whoopi Goldberg; the Tony-nominated smash, You're Welcome America, starring Will Ferrell and directed by Oscar-winner Adam McKay, The Seagull, starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Carey Mulligan, The Performers, starring Henry Winkler and Alicia Silverstone, Amelie, starring Samantha Barks, New York Times Critics Pick, My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer. Some of their upcoming theater work includes a previously announced new musical with collaborator Stevie Wonder, a new musical based on The Archie Comics, with book writer Adam McKay and producing partner Funny or Die, and a new musical based upon the acclaimed novel by Joyce Maynard, To Die For. Triptyk's independent film work has been recognized in the Cannes Kodak Emerging Filmmakers Series where the short film Fault received Int'l distribution, as well as festivals such as Lake Placid, Anti-Matter, and Clermont Ferrand, where the short Sunset Town was first featured.) Upcoming film projects include an original movie musical based on the work of Jane Austen with celebrated director, Sam Buntrock. Their only foray into web-series yielded the record-breaking comedy series, Cubby Bernstein, starring Cynthia Nixon, Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone. In the past several years, Triptyk has expanded into storytelling for television; they're upcoming series includes, "Big Dead Place," with Emmy-award winning director Tim Van Patten and Entertainment One, the previously titled "Freedom Run," with partners Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones, and American B-Sides, with Tim McGRaw. Triptyk's extensive experience has born collaborations with world-class artists from the top levels of theater, film, television, music, and the visual arts, and a wide-ranging community of up and coming artists for which Triptyk works to provide an outlet for story development and production. Its many partners have included HBO, NBC, Universal, Heyday Films, Gary Sanchez Productions, Levinson/Fontana Company, The Gershwin Estate, Mosaic Media, and the Neil Simon Estate. Triptyk's work in non-profit education is a high priority and manifests itself through programs like Teens for Food Justice, The Zia Pueblo Project, and the in-development, Playing Pretend Initiative.

Represent.us is the nation's largest grassroots anti-corruption campaign, bringing together conservatives, progressives and everyone in between to pass powerful anti-corruption laws in cities and states around the county. For more information, visit http://represent.us.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

