Jelani Alladin to Narrate THERE'S ONLY ONE SIN IN HOLLYWOOD Audiobook

Broadway actor Jelani Alladin will lend his voice to the audiobook narration of There's Only One Sin in Hollywood, the highly anticipated novel from bestselling author Rasheed Newson. Newson is known for My Government Means to Kill Me, a New York Times Notable Book and Lambda Literary finalist.

He is also an accomplished television showrunner and producer known for his work on Bel-Air, The Chi, and Narcos. Alladin is a Drama Desk-nominated actor, best known for originating the role of Kristoff in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. He also starred as Hercules in the Public Works' production of Hercules and will soon take on the role of Black in New York City Center's Encores! production of The Wild Party. He previously narrated Newson's first novel, My Government Means to Kill Me.

Set in the "manicured minefield" of 1950s Hollywood, There's Only One Sin in Hollywood follows Aaron Touissant as he breaks years of silence to expose the truth behind the suspicious death of closeted Black superstar Xavier C. Barlow. As Skyline Studios' designated "backlot fixer," Aaron spent his career keeping stars in the closet, but he is finally ready to reveal the powerful culprits responsible for the magnetic actor's untimely end. This cinematic novel offers a searing portrait of the industry's ruthless history and a compelling journey into the queer history of Los Angeles.

"Reuniting with Rasheed after narrating his last book felt like a true homecoming, as his writing always resonates so powerfully with me. It's a privilege to voice a protagonist who is finally stepping out of the shadows to set the record straight," said Jelani Alladin.

The audiobook edition of There's Only One Sin in Hollywood will be released on June 2, 2026, simultaneously with the hardcover edition.