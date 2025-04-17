News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jeffrey Seller to Celebrate Memoir THEATER KID With National Event Series

This May, Seller will appear in a series of live events across the country, offering audiences a rare, behind-the-curtain glimpse into his journey.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
Jeffrey Seller, the Tony Award-winning producer behind Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, and In the Heights is releasing his new memoir Theater Kidâ€”and he's taking it on the road.

This May, Seller will appear in a series of live events across the country, offering audiences a rare, behind-the-curtain glimpse into his journey from a middle-class Jewish kid in Detroit to one of the most influential figures on Broadway. Each evening will feature Seller in conversation with some of the artists, journalists, and friends whoâ€™ve shaped and shared in his story.

Upcoming Dates:

Sunday, May 4 at 7:30 PM â€“ New York, NY

In conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda & Thomas Kail
The Public Theater
TICKETS

Tuesday, May 6 at 7:00 PM â€“ Detroit, MI

In conversation with Douglas Sills
The J Detroit
TICKETS

Wednesday, May 7 at 7:00 PM â€“ New York, NY

In conversation with Alex Edelman
Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST)
TICKETS

Wednesday, May 14 at 5:00 PM â€“ Washington, D.C.

In conversation with Scott Simon
Woolly Mammoth Theatre
TICKETS

Sunday, May 18 at 5:00 PM â€“ Chicago, IL

In conversation with Chris Jones
Chicago Humanities Festival
TICKETS



