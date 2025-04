Jeffrey Seller to Celebrate Memoir THEATER KID With National Event Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeffrey Seller, the Tony Award-winning producer behind Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, and In the Heights is releasing his new memoir Theater Kid—and he's taking it on the road.

This May, Seller will appear in a series of live events across the country, offering audiences a rare, behind-the-curtain glimpse into his journey from a middle-class Jewish kid in Detroit to one of the most influential figures on Broadway. Each evening will feature Seller in conversation with some of the artists, journalists, and friends who’ve shaped and shared in his story.

Upcoming Dates:

Sunday, May 4 at 7:30 PM – New York, NY

In conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda & Thomas Kail

The Public Theater

TICKETS

Tuesday, May 6 at 7:00 PM – Detroit, MI

In conversation with Douglas Sills

The J Detroit

TICKETS

Wednesday, May 7 at 7:00 PM – New York, NY

In conversation with Alex Edelman

Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST)

TICKETS

Wednesday, May 14 at 5:00 PM – Washington, D.C.

In conversation with Scott Simon

Woolly Mammoth Theatre

TICKETS

Sunday, May 18 at 5:00 PM – Chicago, IL

In conversation with Chris Jones

Chicago Humanities Festival

TICKETS