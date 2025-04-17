Jeffrey Seller to Celebrate Memoir THEATER KID With National Event Series

This May, Seller will appear in a series of live events across the country, offering audiences a rare, behind-the-curtain glimpse into his journey.
Jeffrey Seller, the Tony Award-winning producer behind Hamilton, Rent, Avenue Q, and In the Heights is releasing his new memoir Theater Kidâ€”and he's taking it on the road.
This May, Seller will appear in a series of live events across the country, offering audiences a rare, behind-the-curtain glimpse into his journey from a middle-class Jewish kid in Detroit to one of the most influential figures on Broadway. Each evening will feature Seller in conversation with some of the artists, journalists, and friends whoâ€™ve shaped and shared in his story.
Upcoming Dates:
In conversation with Lin-Manuel Miranda & Thomas Kail
The Public Theater
In conversation with Douglas Sills
The J Detroit
In conversation with Alex Edelman
Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST)
In conversation with Scott Simon
Woolly Mammoth Theatre
In conversation with Chris Jones
Chicago Humanities Festival
