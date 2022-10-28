Jeff Goldblum In Final Talks to Join WICKED Movie as The Wizard

Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to join the Wicked movies as the Wizard.

Deadline reports that Goldblum is eyeing the key role in the upcoming film adaptation but the deal is "not even close" to being sealed.

Goldblum could be joining Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical. The films will be produced by Jon M. Chu, who also directed the film adaption of In the Heights.

The film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. Rehearsals for the movie are currently underway with principal photography beginning in November.

Jeff Goldblum is best known for his work in blockbusters "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day." He starred in "Thor: Ragnorak" in 2017 and currently hosts his own show on Disney+, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Goldblum's recent theatre credits include Prisoner of Second Avenue in London's West End, Speed-the-Plow at The Old Vic and The Pillowman on Broadway (Outer Critics' Circle Award, Drama Critics' Award, nominations for Drama Desk and Drama League Awards). He has also been seen onstage in Seminar and Domesticated.

Film credits include Adam Resurrected, The Life Aquatic, Igby Goes Down, Pittsburgh, California Split, Nashville, Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Powder, Mr. Frost, Annie Hall, The Big Chill, Silverado, The Fly, Deep Cover, The Right Stuff, Between The Lines, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Into the Night, Next Stop Greenwich Village, and The Tall Guy.

Jeff was nominated for an Academy Award for directing the live-action short film Little Surprises. He also gained an Emmy nomination for his television appearance on "Will & Grace" and served on the jury of the 1999 Cannes Film Festival.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.