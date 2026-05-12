Jeff Awards Pauses All Non-Equity Adjudication Following Industry Backlash

Chicago's The Joseph Jefferson Awards announced today that it will pause all awards consideration of Non-Equity productions opening on or after June 1, 2026, citing the need for additional time to review its policies and procedures following weeks of community feedback.

In a statement released by the organization, the Jeff Awards said the decision follows six weeks of working group meetings, surveys of 75 awards-eligible Non-Equity theaters, and dozens of one-on-one conversations with companies. The committee has also conducted more than 100 hours of research into the practices of regional, national, and global awards organizations and theater service groups.

"It has become clear that the depth of the conversations required-and the weight of the feedback we have received-requires more time than our initial estimate of July 1," the organization stated.

The hiatus marks a significant escalation from the Jeff Awards' initial response in late March, when the organization announced the formation of a working group expected to deliver initial findings by July 1. According to the new statement, the committee will continue advancing three priorities during the pause: expanding communication with eligible Chicago theaters and service organizations, reviewing the Non-Equity framework, and strengthening advocacy around safe professional work environments.

The Jeff Awards acknowledged that the hiatus affects artists and companies currently producing Non-Equity work, including those already adjudicated in 2026. Non-Equity companies that received a Jeff Recommendation in 2026 will remain listed on the organization's website and are eligible to be celebrated in the future, with additional details to come in a final report.

"We recognize that a hiatus in judging Non-Equity theaters impacts the artists and companies currently producing vital Non-Equity work," the statement read. "However, we believe that continuing under the current structure while we actively review and refine our practices would be a disservice to the theaters we serve and the mission of the Jeff Awards."

The announcement follows ongoing fallout from the March 23, 2026 Non-Equity ceremony at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, where Invictus Theatre Artistic Director Charles Askenaizer was named Best Director for the company's 2025 production of Angels in America. Askenaizer is the subject of an ongoing independent investigation into allegations of emotional abuse and harassment stemming from Invictus Theatre's 2021 production of Hamlet. He has denied the allegations.

In the weeks following the ceremony, at least 15 Chicago theater companies publicly cut ties with the Jeff Awards under the slogan "Abuse is not art." Two members of the Jeff Awards committee resigned, and several companies stopped inviting Jeff reviewers to their productions.

The Jeff Awards is an all-volunteer, independent not-for-profit organization that has recognized Chicago theater productions since 1968. Its committee includes approximately 55 reviewers who attend more than 250 productions annually across Equity and Non-Equity categories.

"Our commitment to Chicago's Non-Equity theater community remains steadfast," the organization stated. "We are listening, we are learning, and we are dedicated to adapting in a way that earns the continued trust of theater makers."

The organization said it will provide an update when the next stage of its work is completed.

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