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Video: Kayla Ferrucci Sings 'Back to Before' (RAGTIME) at Don't Tell Mama

A DREAM (ROLE) COME TRUE returns to DTM on 8/29

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See Kayla Ferrucci sing a soaring cover of "Back to Before" from Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty's Ragtime, accompanied by Music Director Sean Allen Andrews on piano. The clip is from the August 1 performance of A Dream (Role) Come Truea series at Don't Tell Mama hosted and produced by Julie Biancheri. The series was a 2025 Broadway World Nominee for Best Revue or Recurring Series, and Biancheri was nominated for Best Host. At each show, the audience can enjoy a night of passionate performances as a group of singers live out their dream (roles). Every edition showcases a different group of performers.

Follow Kayla on Instagram at @kaylaferrucciherzberg

Follow @ADreamRoleComeTrue on Instagram for more. The next show is August 29 at 8 pm. Tickets are available here. Find tickets to all upcoming performances of A Dream (Role) Come True at www.donttellmamanyc.com

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