THE SOL PROJECT to Mark 10th Anniversary With Latiné Theater Convening

The Sol Project will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a convening of Latiné theater artists at The Public Theater on Thursday, September 3 at 6 p.m.

Led by co-artistic directors Jacob G. Padrón and Adriana Gaviria, the Obie Award-winning theater initiative is inviting members of the Latin-American diaspora working across theatrical disciplines to gather for an evening of celebration, conversation and planning for the future of Latiné theater.

The event is free and open to Latiné theatermakers, including playwrights, directors, actors, dramaturgs, stage managers, producers, educators and technicians. Space is limited and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A Decade of The Sol Project

Founded in 2016, The Sol Project partners with Off-Broadway companies and theater organizations to amplify the work of Latiné playwrights in New York and beyond.

The initiative launched with support from the Time Warner Foundation under the leadership of the late Lisa Garcia Quiroz, along with matching support from Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Miranda Family Fund. Its original mission was to produce 12 Latiné playwrights in partnership with 12 theaters.

Over the past decade, the organization has expanded to include readings, workshops, symposia, a podcast, a writers' retreat and SolFest, its annual new works festival produced in partnership with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater and North Star Projects.

"The Sol Project began as a single seed," Padrón said. "Over the past decade, it has grown into a national, multi-partner theater initiative dedicated to elevating Latine artistry in New York City and beyond."

The organization received an Obie Award in 2023 for its "unprecedented championing of Latino voices."

Anniversary Convening Returns to The Public Theater

The September 3 gathering will take place at The Public Theater, a location with particular significance to the organization's history. The idea for The Sol Project originated following a 2014 meeting of the Latinx Theatre Commons held in the theater's restaurant.

The Public subsequently partnered with The Sol Project on the 2017 New York premiere of Luis Alfaro's Oedipus El Rey, directed by Chay Yew.

"Since its inception, The Sol Project has quietly had a revolutionary impact," said The Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. "Determined to increase Latinx representation in the theater through creating partnerships, collaborations and relationships, they've laid the foundations for permanent change."

The anniversary convening is intended both to celebrate the community's accomplishments and to strategize about its future amid what the organization describes as a continuing shortage of Latiné stories on New York stages.

"Entering our 10th anniversary year is a profound moment to reflect on the immense impact our small, dedicated team has made amplifying hundreds of Latiné voices," Gaviria said. "This flagship convening is the perfect launchpad for our next phase."

The Sol Project Productions

Since its founding, The Sol Project has partnered with theater organizations on New York and world premieres including Hilary Bettis' Alligator, Martín Zimmerman's Seven Spots on the Sun, Luis Alfaro's Oedipus El Rey, Charise Castro Smith's El Huracán, Noah Diaz's Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, Mara Vélez Meléndez's Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members, Guadalís Del Carmen's Bees and Honey, Christin Eve Cato's Sancocho, Monet Hurst-Mendoza's Torera and Beto O'Byrne's Canciones.

The organization plans to continue pursuing its original goal of completing 12 productions with theater partners.

The anniversary celebration will also launch a year of programming featuring alumni writers and new voices. The ninth annual SolFest is scheduled for late September.

The September 3 anniversary convening begins at 6 p.m. at The Public Theater. Attendance is free, but advance registration is required and capacity is limited.

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