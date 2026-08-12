Photos: THE LOST BOYS Tony-Winner Ali Louis Bourzgui Visits Students at Broadway Artists Alliance

On Friday July 24, the students of NYC's Broadway Artists Alliance were surprised with a special visit by Tony Award winner, Ali Louis Bourzgui! Most well known for his Tony Award-winning performance as David in The Lost Boys, Bourzgui's previous Broadway credits include The Who's Tommy (Tommy) and Hadestown (Orpheus). In the midst of a Broadway show week, Ali stopped by to share some encouraging words and answer questions about his experiences and journey as a performer.

The Q&A centerd around Bourzgui's journey workshopping The Lost Boys and his experience originating the role of David. Reflecting on the importance of relationships within the industry, he stressed the value of making genuine connections: "Always be kind. People remember you." In fact, Bourzgui first learned about the project through a friend who encouraged him to keep an eye out for auditions. When the opportunity arose, he was immediately drawn to the role. "This character was unlike anything I'd ever done, and I was really interested in it… It was so compelling."

Bourzgui also shared the inspiration behind developing David's distinctive voice, noting that "all art is inspired by other art." In shaping the character, he wanted to pay homage both to the original source material—particularly Kiefer Sutherland's signature raspy vocal quality—and to rock artists he listened to growing up, including Green Day and David Bowie.

One of the most inspiring moments of the Q&A came when Bourzgui spoke about auditioning and recognizing the unique qualities each performer brings into the room. "It is important to go in with your hunger and desire. No one in the entire world will do the things like you. It is your superpower." His message to the students was simple and powerful: Be kind, be present, and above all, be yourself.

Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC, founded with the goal of providing professional-level training to talented young artists, enlists talented Broadway performers, Tony Award winners, and top industry professionals. Students enjoy a wide range of classes including vocal training, song interpretation, scene study, on camera technique, and various types of dance. BAA offers four Summer Intensive Sessions and one Winter Workshop for students ages 10-21, BAA Junior for students ages 8-10, the Adult Professional Program, and a College Audition Workshop for high school Juniors and Seniors who will be auditioning for Musical Theatre and Acting degree programs.

Broadway Artists Alliance's roster of master class instructors and guest speakers includes Christy Altomare, Laura Benanti, Susan Blackwell, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Jason Robert Brown, Andrea Burns, Norbert Leo Butz, Carolee Carmello, Matt Cavenaugh, Michael Cerveris, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jenn Colella, Gabriel Ebert, Eden Espinosa, Michelle Federer, Katie Finneran, Sutton Foster, John Gallagher Jr., Alexander Gemignani, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Lena Hall, Douglas Hodge, Bill Irwin, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, Gregory Jbara, Adam Kantor, Judy Kaye, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Beth Leavel, Caissie Levy, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Donna McKechnie, Lindsay Mendez, Lea Michele, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Karen Olivo, Billy Porter, Lea Salonga, Stephen Schwartz, Duncan Sheik, Will Swenson, Marc Shaiman, Aaron Tveit, Noah Weisberg, Lillias White, Scott Wittman, John Lloyd Young, and many more.

For more information or to register for Programs, visit www.broadwayartistsalliance.org.

Photo credit: Laura McBride



Photo Credit: Laura McBride

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