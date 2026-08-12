Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens

To celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Six The Musical Live!, the OG West End Queens took over NYC this week to get everyone excited for the film!

Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn for UK/International Tour), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anne of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard), and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr) joined the current reigning queens on stage at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre. See photos!

Captured live at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, Six the Musical Live! brings audiences a one-night-only cinematic event starring the Six original West End Queens, each returning to their roles. Seen by more than 3.5 million people worldwide, the Tony Award-winning Six has become one of the most successful musicals of the last decade. Part concert, part musical, and all attitude, Six remixes history through a high-energy pop soundtrack as the Six wives of Henry VIII step out of their husband’s shadow to claim the spotlight, and their stories, on their own terms.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron



Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

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