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Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens

See Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Laura Dawn Pyatt, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Aimie Atkinson, Maiya Quansah-Breed on stage.

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To celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Six The Musical Live!, the OG West End Queens took over NYC this week to get everyone excited for the film!

Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn for UK/International Tour), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anne of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard), and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr) joined the current reigning queens on stage at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre. See photos!

Captured live at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, Six the Musical Live! brings audiences a one-night-only cinematic event starring the Six original West End Queens, each returning to their roles. Seen by more than 3.5 million people worldwide, the Tony Award-winning Six has become one of the most successful musicals of the last decade. Part concert, part musical, and all attitude, Six remixes history through a high-energy pop soundtrack as the Six wives of Henry VIII step out of their husband’s shadow to claim the spotlight, and their stories, on their own terms.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron 

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Photos: SIX OG West End Queens Join Broadway Queens Image


Six Broadway Queens with the Six OG West End Queens

Get Six Tickets From $70

More on this show: Video: Lose Your Head Over New SIX Star Kirstin Maldonado · 6/5/2026


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