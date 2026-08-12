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Video: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Shares New Trailer and Sets Rush and Lottery Policies

Find out how to get discount tickets to Paranormal Activity on Broadway.

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Paranormal Activity, the Olivier Award nominated new play written by  Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, will begin performances on Broadway this  Friday, August 14, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre. Check out an all new trailer for the show here!

The production has also announced its digital lottery  and rush ticket policies.   In-person $40 rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance at the August Wilson theatre box office. Each  patron can purchase up to two tickets per person, subject to availability.

Digital rush tickets are available for $40 the morning of each performance on the TodayTix app, beginning at 9 a.m. Users  can download the TodayTix app on an iOS or Android device and purchase up to two tickets for that afternoon or evening's  show. A limited number of rush tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Users can set an alert on the  TodayTix app to be notified when rush tickets are available each day. 

Digital Lottery tickets will be available on LuckySeat for $40 each. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to  participate in the lottery. Limit of two tickets per patron. Entries are accepted at LuckySeat.com

All rush and lottery tickets' locations and number of tickets are subject to availability; seats may be partial view. 

About Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity on Broadway will star Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as  Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael  Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their  roles from previous productions across North America.  

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted,  people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost  story with the intimacy of live theatre.

Paranormal Activity will feature scenic and costume design by Tony Award Nominee Fly Davis (Caroline, Or Change 2021), illusions design by Tony Award Winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna  Watson (Giant),sound design by Tony Award Winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), video and projections  design by Drama Desk Award Winner Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy), and General Management by Envoy  Theatricals/Samuel Dallas & Marty McGuire.  

Paranormal Activity will arrive on Broadway directly from a strictly limited pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at  the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 through July 30. Prior to Boston, Paranormal Activity played sold-out  engagements at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Center Theater Group at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles,  Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. A production in  Toronto at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre began on June 9, 2026, and ran through July 5, 2026. The production first premiered  at the Leeds Playhouse in the UK before transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, where it received a  Laurence Olivier Award nomination this year for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. The West End production resumed  performances at the Ambassadors Theatre on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 and is currently selling tickets through Saturday,  November 7, 2026.  

Buy Tickets to Paranormal Activity

More on this show: Cast Set For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway and in Boston · 6/2/2026


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