Jeannette Bayardelle Joins the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway

Tony Award Nominee Jeannette Bayardelle will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway as ‘Angélique’. She will begin performances on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Bayardelle was most recently seen on Broadway in Girl From the North Country (which earned her a Tony nomination) and in regional premiere productions of Gun and Powder (Paper Mill Playhouse) and The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical (La Jolla Playhouse).

Bayardelle is joining the Broadway company while Charity Angél Dawson takes a temporary leave of absence from the production.

In addition to Bayardelle, the current cast includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet’, Olivier Award-winner David Bedella as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ Austin Scott as ‘Shakespeare,’ Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

About Jeannette Bayardelle

Jeannette Bayardelle received a Tony Nomination for her performance in Broadway’s Girl From The North Country as Mrs. Neilsen. Additional Broadway credits include Hair (Dionne) and The Color Purple (Celie). Off Broadway: The Harder They Come (The Public Theater), Rock of Ages (New World Stages), Girl From The North Country (The Public Theater), SHIDA (Ars Nova). National Regional: Gun and Powder (Paper Mill Playhouse), The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical (La Jolla Playhouse).

About & Juliet

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

This year, & Juliet will launch a UK Tour (July 2024), a North American Tour (September 2024), and a German production (October 2024), marking the sixth country to welcome the show in less than five years since its West End Premiere in 2019. With productions in Australia (currently in Sydney through July 12) and Singapore, & Juliethas now played on four continents. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.