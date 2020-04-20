Jeanine Tesori Curates This Week's Encores! Archives Project

Looking for a musical escape to another time or place? You'll find a song that'll take you there with this week's lineup of wistful numbers in the Encores! Archives Project-all specially curated by Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Encores! Off-Center Creative Advisor; Artistic Director 2013-2016).

Read a note from Jeanine:

"As I sit in my new "office" (a corner of my bedroom) I am looking out onto the newly-emptied streets of Manhattan, counting blessings but also cans of beans. I haven't been able to quite, I don't know, take this all in. I have often joked to my friends that I haven't had a true feeling since 1989, perhaps the result of getting slightly hard-boiled by a life in music, the constancy of parenting, of trying to plan for the future but aspiring to live in the moment. Trying to be of service in a country that underserves so many.

So, when I approached this offering for the City Center community, I was surprised to finally find some tears rolling down my cheeks listening to Kate Baldwin sing "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?" I have never really thought about Finian's Rainbow, nor that song, as applying to me, and certainly not as a much-needed release this weekend. But listening to Kate's voice, that celestial voice, I was able to hear this, and all these songs in a new way. In anything found, there is something lost, and in loss, there are things we find. This week's songs all have this in common; a yearning to be in another place or time, new feelings of nostalgia, and the acceptance that life, like theater, is a transient and beautiful affair."

Tune in to your song-a-day video series on social media and zone out with other inspiring show tunes from Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, and more. You can also enjoy daily highlights from our Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.





