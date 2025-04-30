Jean Smart Led CALL ME IZZY to Celebrate Box Office Opening with $25 Tickets

Learn more about how to purchase discounted tickets here!
Call Me Izzy will hold a Box Office Opening event on Monday, May 5 at 10AM! A special ticket price of $25 will be offered for the first 100 tickets purchased in-person at the Studio 54 box office, across the first two preview performances (maximum of 2 tickets per person). This special price honors Jean’s return to Broadway after 25 years!
Call Me Izzy stars six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress Jean Smart in a darkly comedic story about one woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out. Written by Jamie Wax and directed by Sarna Lapine, Call Me Izzy is a moving, tour de force portrait of a woman who resists being silenced by embracing her tenacity, humor, and fiery imagination. The world premiere production plays a limited 12-week limited engagement at Studio 54 from May 24 – August 17, 2025, with an opening night set for June 12.
The design team will feature Scenic Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (McNeal – Assoc., My Fair Lady - Assoc.), Costume Design by Emmy Award winner Tom Broecker (Little Shop of Horrors, “Saturday Night Live”), Lighting Design by two-time Tony Award winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, The Lion King), and Sound Design by Beth Lake (McNeal, Uncle Vanya). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting (Eureka Day, Mary Jane) - David Caparelliotis, CSA and Joseph Gery. The Technical Supervisor is Juniper Street Productions (The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical (Little Shop of Horrors, Just in Time) and the Production Stage Manager is Howard Tilkin (Funny Girl, Lempicka).
|
Powered by
Videos