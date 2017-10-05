Jason Danieley, Marin Mazzie and Chita Rivera Celebrate Terrence McNally in CSC Fundraiser Tonight at 54 Below

Classic Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Doyle and Executive Producer Director Jeff Griffin, present An Evening With Terrence McNally and Friends this evening, October 5, at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Jason Danieley, Marin Mazzie and Chita Rivera will join Tony Award-winning playwright and librettist Terrence McNally for an intimate evening of conversation and music to benefit CSC. McNally's new play, Fire and Air, about The Ballet Russes, will have its world premiere later this season at CSC, directed by John Doyle, as part of the company's 50th Anniversary Season.

The evening will begin at 6:30 pm with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. The performance will begin at 7:30 pm. Tickets range from $100 to $500 and are available by contacting Leah Cox at CSC at leah.cox@classicstage.org or at (212) 677-4210, ext 24.

Classic Stage Company (CSC). CSC is committed to re-imagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. The company has been a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with the great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today. CSC serves an average of 35,000 audience members annually, including more than 4,000 students through its nationally recognized education programs. Productions have been cited repeatedly by all the major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work. CSC is currently presenting Shakespeare's As You Like It, featuring award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn, directed by John Doyle. For further information on Classic Stage Company, call 212-677-4210, visit the theatre in person at 136 East 13th Street, or go to www.classicstage.org.

